Aldi hiring 90 store colleagues in Buckinghamshire

Aldi is actively recruiting for 90 store colleagues in Buckinghamshire.

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket, which already operates more than 1,050 stores and employs over 45,000 people, is hiring for a wide range of store positions.

This includes both full-time and part-time positions such as Store Assistant and Store Cleaner, all the way up to Assistant Store Manager, with salaries of up to £67,000.

Stores in Buckinghamshire where Aldi is looking to hire include Olney Park, Buckingham and High Wycombe.

Aldi offers industry-leading pay, with Store Assistants earning a starting hourly rate of £12.75 nationally, increasing to £13.66, based on the length of service. In London, the starting rate is £14.05 per hour, rising to £14.35.

The supermarket remains the only one in the UK to provide paid breaks - worth over £1,370 a year to the average store colleague.

The recruitment drive supports Aldi’s ongoing store growth, with upcoming openings in locations such as Oldbury in the West Midlands and Brighouse in West Yorkshire.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, commented: “As we expand into new communities, we’re excited to welcome even more people into the Aldi family.

“We’re proud to offer not only the best pay and benefits, but also a positive working environment and real opportunities for progression.”

Those interested in joining Aldi’s growing team can apply at: www.aldirecruitment.co.uk