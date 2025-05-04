All eyes on Pahalgam: Milton Keynes unites for vigil in memory of Kashmir terror attack victims

One such vigil took place in Milton Keynes UK on May 3, where over 200 members of the Indian community gathered to pay their respects and stand in solidarity with the victims' families.

The afternoon vigil created a quiet yet powerful atmosphere of reflection. Attendees held placards bearing messages such as “Stop terrorism”, “A prayer for the innocent”, and “All eyes on Pahalgam”. A minute’s silence was observed to honour the lives lost, followed by prayers and tributes.

The gathering was supported by over 50 Indian and British Hindu organisations from all over UK. Flowers laid as a symbol of remembrance, while the collective presence of people from across communities sent a strong message of unity and resolve.

One of the key messages that echoed throughout the vigil was the importance of standing together. “No matter your faith, religion, or background — it is time to unite. Terrorism knows no borders,” a community leader said, calling for collective action against violence in all its forms.