All eyes on Pahalgam: Milton Keynes unites for vigil in memory of Kashmir terror attack victims

By Swati Chakarbarti
Contributor
Published 4th May 2025, 08:32 BST
Updated 5th May 2025, 10:20 BST
In response to the horrific terror attacks in Pahalgam, Kashmir, members of the Indian diaspora around the world have been holding vigils and peaceful protests to honour the victims and call for justice.

One such vigil took place in Milton Keynes UK on May 3, where over 200 members of the Indian community gathered to pay their respects and stand in solidarity with the victims' families.

The afternoon vigil created a quiet yet powerful atmosphere of reflection. Attendees held placards bearing messages such as “Stop terrorism”, “A prayer for the innocent”, and “All eyes on Pahalgam”. A minute’s silence was observed to honour the lives lost, followed by prayers and tributes.

The gathering was supported by over 50 Indian and British Hindu organisations from all over UK. Flowers laid as a symbol of remembrance, while the collective presence of people from across communities sent a strong message of unity and resolve.

One of the key messages that echoed throughout the vigil was the importance of standing together. “No matter your faith, religion, or background — it is time to unite. Terrorism knows no borders,” a community leader said, calling for collective action against violence in all its forms.

The vigil ended with community paying respects to the victims of the terror attack and prayed for their families.

Flowers were laid

1. Contributed

Flowers were laid Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Stop terrorism

2. Contributed

Stop terrorism Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
We want justice

3. Contributed

We want justice Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Nothing justify terrorism

4. Contributed

Nothing justify terrorism Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Milton KeynesTerrorism
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice