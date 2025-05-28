All Good Cafe: Time to eat good, do good and feel good

Where the community will come together to enjoy the food, drink and each others company! It's All Good.Where the community will come together to enjoy the food, drink and each others company! It's All Good.
By James Gregory
Contributor
Published 28th May 2025, 20:30 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 10:21 BST
A brand new cafe has opened up in the heart of Springfield by Campbell Park Community Council called All Good - as the food is good, the coffee is amazing and all proceeds go towards providing health & wellbeing programmes across MK!

Campbell Park Community Council have partnered with local not-for-profit organisation 'All People Active' to provide the amazing new cafe, which does 'The Best Breakfast in Milton Keynes' as well as beautiful breakfast and brunch bagels and 'full worx' muffins for all tastes, including gluten free and vegan.

You can also get deep-filled fluffy jacket potatoes, soup of the day, BLT sandwiches, delicious smoothies, avocado and scrambled egg on toast and smoked salmon and cream cheese bagels!

The best part of All Good Cafe is that proceeds go towards providing sport, health and wellbeing programmes across Milton Keynes.

Programmes funded will include Fun Fitness 4 Women, MK Girls Can Club, football for young refugees, street dance and martial arts.

If you live in certain areas, you will find it a lot harder to get active and healthy, so All People Active and All Good Cafe are supporting people to live active, healthier and happier lives.

Free specialty coffee for all breakfast and lunch orders before the end of June!

Find us opposite Orchard Academy in Springfield!

Eat Good, Do Good, Feel Good -- It's All Good!

Free hot drink with any breakfast or lunch ordered before the end of June! All Good Cafe!

Free hot drink with any breakfast or lunch ordered before the end of June! All Good Cafe!

Springfield residents enjoying breakfast on opening day

Springfield residents enjoying breakfast on opening day

Fun Fitness 4 Women will be supported by All Good Cafe

Fun Fitness 4 Women will be supported by All Good Cafe

We provide specialty coffee provided by local coffee roasters Milk and Beans!

We provide specialty coffee provided by local coffee roasters Milk and Beans!

