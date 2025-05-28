All Good Cafe: Time to eat good, do good and feel good

Campbell Park Community Council have partnered with local not-for-profit organisation 'All People Active' to provide the amazing new cafe, which does 'The Best Breakfast in Milton Keynes' as well as beautiful breakfast and brunch bagels and 'full worx' muffins for all tastes, including gluten free and vegan.

You can also get deep-filled fluffy jacket potatoes, soup of the day, BLT sandwiches, delicious smoothies, avocado and scrambled egg on toast and smoked salmon and cream cheese bagels!

The best part of All Good Cafe is that proceeds go towards providing sport, health and wellbeing programmes across Milton Keynes.

Programmes funded will include Fun Fitness 4 Women, MK Girls Can Club, football for young refugees, street dance and martial arts.

If you live in certain areas, you will find it a lot harder to get active and healthy, so All People Active and All Good Cafe are supporting people to live active, healthier and happier lives.

Free specialty coffee for all breakfast and lunch orders before the end of June!

Find us opposite Orchard Academy in Springfield!

Eat Good, Do Good, Feel Good -- It's All Good!

1 . Contributed Free hot drink with any breakfast or lunch ordered before the end of June! All Good Cafe! Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Springfield residents enjoying breakfast on opening day Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Fun Fitness 4 Women will be supported by All Good Cafe Photo: Submitted Photo Sales