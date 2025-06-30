Henry with the King

In honour of Armed Forces Day, a 104-year-old Second World War veteran from Worcestershire and his loved ones are sharing his story, in hopes of keeping the memories of fallen soldiers alive.

Henry Ducker was the oldest veteran in attendance at a local VE Day event organised by Henry's care team Bluebird Care Worcester and Wychavon. The event, held to mark 80 years since the end of World War Two, saw Henry share poignant reflections with the care team and wider community on the realities of war.

Henry was just 24 when victory in Europe was declared in 1944. Serving in Italy, he remembered the announcement being made by his commanding officer, immediately followed by an order to return to duty. His daughter, Elaine Lane, explained: “There were no parties or celebrations; they were still on active service.”

It wasn’t until February 1946 that Henry finally returned home. He and his sweetheart had written letters to each other throughout the war. Just one week after his return, they married, with Henry still in his uniform, as these were the only clothes he had. The couple made their home in Birmingham, raised two daughters, and worked to help rebuild Britain.

Henry (young)

Henry shared the honour and emotion of being invited to Buckingham Palace for tea with the King and Queen just last month in honour of VE day; a moving tribute to his service and the memory of those who never came home.

The day began on Victoria Island opposite Buckingham Palace, where Henry and fellow veterans were given front-row seats alongside the King, Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and their children, to witness a magnificent military procession. The Prime Minister took the salute on behalf of the nation, followed by a flypast and a stirring performance of ‘Land of Hope and Glory’ by the Band of the King’s Troop.

Inside the Palace, a tea party awaited in the Long Hall, adorned with handcrafted bunting made from old household fabrics. The tables were laid with classic favourites – sandwiches, savouries, cakes and strawberries.

It was here that Henry was seated beside Queen Camilla. His daughter shared:

Henry at procession

“Dad said she was lovely – gracious and humorous. She thanked him for his six years of service abroad, and they even spoke about her father’s time in the war.”

Henry also had the chance to speak with the King and the Duchess of Edinburgh, both of whom made time to thank the veterans for their service. “It was all about those brave men and women who didn’t come home,” Elaine added.

Although humbled by the Palace invitation, Henry was clear that his presence there was not about personal recognition. “He said time and again he wanted us to remember the brave men and women who didn’t come home,” said his daughter.

Today, Henry is supported by a small team of trusted Care Experts from Bluebird Care Worcester and Wychavon.

Andy Toon, Registered Care Manager at Bluebird Care Worcester and Wychavon, commented:

“Our team couldn’t wait to hear about Henry’s day at the Palace, and his moving stories from his time in service. Henry is an extraordinary man with an extraordinary story. We are so proud to support him and honoured to be a part of his life.”

Though Henry rarely speaks of his wartime experiences, his message is a timeless one for everybody, according to his daughter Elaine, who says: “He doesn’t glorify war. He hopes future generations will learn from those dark days – and ensure such conflict never happens again.”