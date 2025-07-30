Alternative education hub to launch serving young people across Beds, Bucks, Herts and Cambs

A new alternative education hub is set to launch in Silsoe, offering a ground-breaking, holistic approach to learning and wellbeing for young people aged 11-16 across Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, and Cambridgeshire.

This bold new initiative is underway as local education organisations Directional and The Academy Programme have launched a crowdfunding campaign to bring their vision of a transformational Alternative Provision Hub to life.

With the number of alternative provisions in the UK surpassing 1,500, the need for inclusive, innovative education options continues to grow. The Silsoe-based hub will work closely with local authorities, schools, and families across nearby towns, including Luton, Milton Keynes, Bletchley, St Neots, Hitchin, Hemel Hempstead and Stevenage, providing much-needed support to students who may be falling through the cracks.

“We’re creating a space that goes beyond the traditional classroom,” says Jordan Gatehouse, Managing Director, Managing Director. “Our goal is to help young people catch up academically while also building confidence, emotional resilience, and life skills.”

Unlike conventional provisions, the new hub integrates:

Creative learning opportunities

Structured physical training and wellbeing activities

Formal accreditation and academic support

This well-rounded approach aims to re-engage students in a positive, empowering way, one that reflects the complexities of their lives and the realities they face.

Why it matters locally:

Many schools across Beds, Bucks, Herts and Cambs are facing increased pressure to support students with additional needs, often without the capacity or specialised resources to do so. Directional’s hub offers a collaborative solution, working hand-in-hand with educators, councils, and parents to provide tailored support that extends beyond the classroom.

The Crowdfunder campaign is now live, seeking to raise £138,000 to fund the vital setup of the space. This includes:

Specialist classroom equipment

Professional music production tools

Physical education and gym resources

Centre refurbishment

Staff training to meet ASDAN standards

Enrichment activities like fitness challenges and public showcases

Every donation will directly help launch a hub that could change the trajectory of dozens of young lives in its first year alone.

Support the campaign here: