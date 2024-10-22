Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest edition of the Amazon Economic Impact Report is released today, and the figures show that since 2010, Amazon has invested more than £2 billion in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, and Oxfordshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figures are taken from the latest Amazon Economic Impact Hub, which details the investments made by Amazon across the UK since 2010.

The 2024 Amazon UK Economic Impact Hub features data on the number of jobs Amazon has created regionally and the level of the company’s economic activity supported by its investments. The figures also show the number of local, independent SMEs supported by Amazon and the export sales achieved by businesses who sell products on Amazon.

The data shows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon’s £2 billion investment in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, and Oxfordshire

Since 2010, Amazon has invested over over £2 billion in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, and Oxfordshire and more than £3.8 billion in the South East. This investment led to the production of goods and services that contributed over an estimated £3.5 billion to the region's GDP.

To date, Amazon has created more than 4,500 full and part-time jobs in the South East and more than 380 people have completed Amazon’s employability skills training programme.

More than 350 apprentices in the South East have qualified from the Amazon Apprenticeship programme since 2010.

In the South East, there are more than 11,000 small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon as independent selling partners. Small businesses from the region selling on Amazon recorded over £560 million of export sales in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon’s £2 billion investment in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, and Oxfordshire

Over 4,000 SME selling partners in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, and Oxfordshire contributed to this total, with over £260 million of export sales.

“We’re passionate about supporting the regional economy and the wider South East community through investments, job creation, charity donations and volunteering.

“Amazon continues to make a positive impact, including upskilling our employees and helping small businesses in our community reach new heights,” said Victor Pulido, General Manager at Amazon in Milton Keynes.

“While we continue to invest in the regional economy, we’re also stepping up our support of community organisations in Milton Keynes. In 2024, our team has supported a wide range of organisations including Bedford Hospital, The Forest of Marston Vale Trust and Bradwell Common Playgroup through employee volunteering, product donations and financial support. We’re excited to continue supporting good causes over the coming months while we deliver for customers, sellers and communities.”

More details about Amazon’s economic impact in the UK can be found here – https://www.aboutamazon.co.uk/news/company-news/amazon-economic-impact-uk-tax-contributions-investments