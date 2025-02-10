Ambassadors raise the profile of Camphill MK

A group of spirited individuals have become ambassadors of a local charity, Camphill MK. Committed to celebrating and supporting adults with learning disabilities and the charity, they have pledged to support Camphill MK.

The 14 locals will promote the charity, attend networking events, raise funds and make introductions to others who may want to support Camphill MK's work.

Camphill Milton Keynes has been in the news a lot in the past 18 months as it took on the responsibility of creating new accessible homes for adults with disabilities. They have already raised £3.3m to start their home-building journey but have a way to go in securing a further £12m to complete the accessible homes project. The Camphill MK Ambassadors will help achieve this target through their profile-raising work. They already have a unique relationship with the charity and include:

Carly Higgs, who works for MKFM, first got to know Camphill MK when she nominated them to partner with the retail chain Co-op in 2022. Charlotte Pearson, the Marketing Director of MyMiltonKeynes, has supported Camphill MK with profile raising, and her sister is a community resident. Debbie Greaves is an educator, charity worker and fundraiser who introduced Camphill MK to several donors.

Regular volunteers Muriel Moffoot and Isabel Jones, who attend Camphill MK weekly, giving their time for free, have built relationships with the staff and residents. Marian Livingstone brings her solid background in PR, Communications and Marketing and has also provided volunteer support across sectors for MK charities and local communities.

Deputy Mayor James Lancaster, who has a background in leisure and hospitality, has signed up to undertake a sponsored abseil and is looking to draw attention to Camphill MK through his mayoral year, which starts this spring. John Skelton and Francesca Skelton DL both have publishing and charity work backgrounds, and Sue Garner is a professional trainer, neurodiversity advocate and deputy mayor of Newport Pagnell.

Several of Camphill’s trustees have also agreed to have their roles expanded to become Ambassadors. Trustees include Camphill’s Chair of Trustees, Elizabeth Sheldon, with her background in technology; Ian Revell, who is CEO of MK Community Foundation; Peter Howard, an architect; and John Moffoot, MBE DL with an extensive background in Local Authority Governance and local communities.

Deputy Mayor James Lancaster told us: "I was proud to be invited to become an ambassador for Camphill MK; I love their work and am happy that I will be able to support the events whilst I am Mayor of MK!"

Camphill MK Ambassadors can be identified by their bamboo pin badges with short bios listed on the Camphill MK website: www.camphillmk.co.uk/ambassadors . If you would like to learn more about Camphill MK or invite an ambassador to an event, please contact [email protected]