Angels’ Den 2024: Buckinghamshire charities awarded £100,000

By Ceri-Jane Hackling
Contributor
Published 13th Sep 2024, 11:18 BST

10 deserving Buckinghamshire charities were awarded a share of £100,000 thanks to The Clare Foundation’s second Angels’ Den, which this year, included a Dragon, in the form of Peter Jones of BBC’s Dragons’ Den.

The Clare Foundation, the charity, which was established by Dreams founder Mike Clare, gave the opportunity for 10 charities, chosen from 62 entries, to present their mission, vision, and plans to five of the UK’s leading entrepreneurs - ‘the Angels’, who each invested £10,000 of their own money, which was matched by The Clare Foundation. They were then tasked with the difficult decision of allocating the funds to the charities which most impressed them with their innovative ideas, passion, and strategic approach to investing the funds for maximum impact.

The following 10 charities received these funds:

  • The Theatre Shed - £20,000
  • Youth Concern - £18,000
  • Brighter Futures Together - £15,000
  • Been There App - £12,000
  • Chilterns Neuro Centre - £10,000
  • Lindengate - £5,000
  • Animal Antiks - £5,000
  • Age UK Buckinghamshire - £5,000
  • Marlow Opportunity Playgroup - £5,000
  • Plunkett UK - £5,000
2024 Angels Den Panelplaceholder image
2024 Angels Den Panel

Mike Clare, founder of The Clare Foundation said:

‘Angels’ Den is where innovation meets compassion and each of the charities presented was a great example of the impactful and important work done by charities in Buckinghamshire.

‘We were pleased to be able to run our second Angels’ Den and were overwhelmed by the number of entries we received. It was incredibly difficult to decide how to allocate the funds as each of the charities was equally deserving, but The Theatre Shed’s pitch, describing how they bring people of all abilities together, was especially impressive. Well done to all the charities that took part.

‘Thanks also go to our Angels – Peter Jones, Sarah Leslie, George Anson and Matt Storey - for their time and generosity.’

www.theclarefoundation.org/angels-den

