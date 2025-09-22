Appeal for homemade poppies for Milton Keynes Poppy Display at Milton Keynes Museum

These can be knitted, crocheted, material, or felt (As these will be displayed outside behind the original concrete cows)

We require between 4,500 and 5,000 poppies; these can be knitted, crocheted, material, or felt (to be honest, any homemade poppies that can be displayed outside).

These are required as soon as possible, as we need to sew these onto the camouflage netting by the 13th of October. We can accept some after this date, as we can add to the display by adding more material each week.

For patterns, please email Sam Reid at [email protected], and these poppies and donations can be made at Milton Keynes Museum.

Thank you so much to our amazing crafters, who have already enquired and donated some wonderful handmade poppies to date.

