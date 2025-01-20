Are you looking for an opportunity to volunteer?
In the same survey, 80% of people agreed that their lives were enriched by giving up their time to help others, and nearly 70% said they had gained new skills and knowledge through the training they have received while volunteering.
Scouting is growing in Milton Keynes and we are looking for volunteers to help with the demand from children and young people wanting to join.
With children and young people aged from 4 to 17 involved, there are lots of opportunities to use your skills or learn new ones and to volunteer with any of the sections or do a role in the background.
Our sections are Squirrels (4 to 6), Beavers (6 to 8), Cubs (8 to 10), Scouts 10 to 14) and Explorers (14-17). All sections are open to boys and girls. We are an inclusive organisation. We also have various roles in the background. These range from being a trustee, looking after the finances, IT, fund raising, admin etc.
Whatever time you can give, we would be able to find a role for you. If you want to stay in your comfort zone, you can. If you want to be taken out of your comfort zone, you can.
Adult volunteer Nigel, said: “Volunteering with Scouts is a great opportunity to help young people learn and develop skills along with having fun and trying out new activities. It’s also a great opportunity to learn and develop new skills yourself, make friends, try new activities and take pride in seeing young people develop.”
For more information about becoming a volunteer, please visit www.scouts.org.uk/join