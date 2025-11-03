Arriva's Loop service reaches 100,000 journeys as Milton Keynes’ newest bus route continues to grow

Left to right: Mark Hopkins (interim sites manager), Reece Johnson, Aveeka Barat, Matt King (network manager)

Loop, the Arriva bus service connecting communities in the southern part of Milton Keynes, has now carried more than 100,000 passenger journeys since launching in January.

The milestone marks a major success for the route, which was introduced to improve access to key destinations across the city including healthcare, education and shopping.

Loop has been particularly welcomed by residents in areas that previously had no direct, fixed-line bus services, providing a reliable and sustainable alternative to driving.

Loop, which began in January this year, operates up to every hour, Monday to Saturdays. It links major destinations including Bletchley, Kingston, Westcroft and Woburn Sands, providing convenient connections into the city centre and the wider Milton Keynes bus network.

Arriva's Loop bus

Matt King, network manager at Arriva, said: “We’re incredibly proud of what Loop has achieved in such a short space of time. "Hitting 100,000 journeys in under a year shows the real appetite for better public transport connections in Milton Keynes.

"The feedback from customers has been fantastic. Loop is helping people get to work, school, hospital appointments and shops more easily and we’re excited to keep building on that success.

“Whether you’re commuting, shopping or getting around locally, Loop is also about supporting a shift in how people travel: choosing the bus over the car to cut congestion and emissions in the city.”

The service’s strong performance has also been recognised nationally.

Loop was recently nominated at the National Transport Awards and has been shortlisted at this year’s UK Bus Awards in the Marketing for Growth category.

Loop is operated by Arriva, working in partnership with Milton Keynes City Council and ITP, as part of ongoing efforts to improve sustainable travel and strengthen public transport across the city.