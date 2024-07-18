Art in the Park 2024 celebrates diversity with powerful message from young prodigy
Milton Keynes Islamic Arts & Culture (MKIAC) hosted their annual Art in the Park festival on July 13th, 2024, transforming Campbell Park Events Plateau into a vibrant hub of cultural celebration from 1pm to 9pm. This year's theme, Green City, explored the intricate links between culture, identity, and nature, promoting both a celebration of diverse heritage and a call to action for climate awareness.
Award-Winning Prodigy Graces Art in the Park Stage
The festival witnessed a captivating performance by Maryam Jazeem, a multi-award-winning Quran reciter renowned across the UK and globally. Crowned the best Quran reciter in the UK by Islam Channel TV in 2021 at the tender age of 9, Maryam has graced stages in London, Luton, Northampton, Manchester and beyond. MKIAC invited Maryam to grace the festival's main stage this year.
The young prodigy captivated the audience with a mesmerising recitation and reflection on verses from the Holy Quran. Her profound message resonated deeply, emphasising the importance of social etiquette, respect, and unity among different communities.
A Call for Unity and Respect
Maryam's powerful message echoed perfectly with the festival's theme. Drawing on verses from Surah Al-Hujurat, she highlighted the importance of treating everyone with respect, avoiding negativity, and embracing the beauty of our differences. She concluded by sharing a Hadith (a record of the sayings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) that emphasises equality and good character as the true measures of worth.
Maryam's performance left a lasting impact, earning a resounding ovation from the audience. Her ability to articulate such wisdom at a young age serves as an inspiration, showcasing her exceptional talent and deep understanding of her faith.
A Celebration of Diversity and Community
Art in the Park 2024, with its vibrant tapestry of artistic expression and cultural exchange, served as a testament to MKIAC's mission of fostering a sense of community and mutual respect. From the Raka Balkan Band to the Brazilian Samba Drummers, the festival pulsated with energy, celebrating the richness of our diverse world. Maryam Jazeem's performance undoubtedly stands as a highlight, reminding us of the importance of building bridges across cultures and communities.
