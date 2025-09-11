Art project bridges generations in Milton Keynes

Wrinkles and Smiles

A heart-warming collaboration between Brooklands Farm Primary School and Rosebrook Care Home is brightening up Fen Street with a display of children's artwork that celebrates the theme "Wrinkles and Smiles."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A heart-warming collaboration between Brooklands Farm Primary School and Rosebrook Care Home is brightening up Fen Street with a display of children's artwork that celebrates the theme "Wrinkles and Smiles." The project, a preview for an upcoming exhibition, is bringing together the youngest and oldest members of the community, fostering connection and mutual understanding.

The colourful and imaginative drawings, created by the primary school students, are now proudly displayed on the care home's hoardings, creating a vibrant outdoor gallery for the public to enjoy. The art is a sneak peek of a larger exhibition set to take place at Middleton Hall, Centre:MK from October 5th to 9th, organised in partnership with Age UK Milton Keynes and MK Gallery.

Quotes from the Community

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Art Exhibition

This intergenerational project is already generating a positive buzz. A spokesperson for Rosebrook Care Home noted, "We're absolutely thrilled to have this wonderful artwork on our site. It's a fantastic way to engage with our neighbours and shows the beautiful connection between different generations. The children's interpretations of 'Wrinkles and Smiles' are both touching and insightful, and they've brought so much joy to our future residents and staff."

Mrs Ali Gallacher, A teacher from Brooklands Farm Primary School shared, "This project has been an incredible learning experience for our students. It's taught them about empathy and the value of older people's stories. They've really embraced the theme, and seeing their art displayed so prominently is a huge source of pride for them and the whole school."

A Showcase of Connection

The exhibition itself aims to highlight the positive and often overlooked relationship between young people and the elderly. The "Wrinkles and Smiles" theme encourages a look beyond physical appearance to the wisdom, joy, and shared human experience that connects us all. By displaying the art on Fen Street, the organisers have turned a construction site into a beacon of community spirit, inviting passersby to pause and reflect.

Milton Keynes is a city of diverse communities, and this project is a shining example of how art can bridge divides and build a stronger, more compassionate society. Don't miss the full exhibition at Centre:MK next month to see the full collection and celebrate the incredible work of these young artists.