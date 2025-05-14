Audrey’s 102nd birthday: A tribute to love, loss, and legacy
Audrey, who lost her first husband in the Second World War, shared that she keeps his marriage proposal letter framed in her bedroom. “It’s a reminder of a love that shaped my life,” she said. Overwhelmed by the celebration, Audrey added, “The love and kindness I felt today was truly overwhelming. It’s a day I will never forget.”
The event was made even more special by visits from the Lady Mayoress, Councillor Anja Schaefer, and Councillor Ade Osibogun, who joined staff, residents, and family to honour Audrey’s life and legacy.
Her daughter Janet Terry said, “We were deeply moved by how beautifully everything was arranged, it meant so much to Mum and to us.”
Shiva Sheikholeslami, Home Manager, commented,
“It was a privilege to celebrate such a truly memorable milestone with Audrey. At Clarendon House, our team is committed to creating moments that bring joy, dignity, and a deep sense of belonging. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who sent messages via our Facebook page. We were genuinely overwhelmed by the kindness and warmth shown by the Buckinghamshire community in celebrating Audrey’s 102nd birthday. Your thoughtful comments, heartfelt wishes, and beautiful birthday cards meant the world to Audrey and to all of us at Clarendon House Care Home. The outpouring of love reminded us just how powerful community spirit can be. Thank you for making Audrey’s special day even more memorable”
We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who sent messages via our Facebook page, we were truly overwhelmed by the kindness and warmth shown by the Buckinghamshire community in celebrating Audrey’s 102nd birthday. Your thoughtful comments, warm wishes, and beautiful birthday cards meant the world to Audrey and to all of us at Clarendon House Care Home. The outpouring of love reminded us just how powerful community spirit can be. Thank you for making Audrey’s special day even more memorable.