Award presented to the Cannon Public House's Molly

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has recognised the long service of a local landlady by presenting an award.

Molly Hepburn has been the charismatic and hospitable driving force behind the Cannon in Newport Pagnell for 20 years. Before that she had helped her father run the pub.

It has long been a jewel at the heart of the town centre and has a wide range of drinks. CAMRA is especially pleased to know that this remains a place where there is both quality and variety in the real ales on the bar.

A lit cabinet in the bar area proudly displays the World War 2 uniform of Molly’s decorated grandfather, which chimes with the pub’s name. It was the perfect place to take a photo of the occasion.