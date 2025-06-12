Award-winning folk group Le Vent Du Nord set to wow audiences at Milton Keynes IF: Festival

Renowned folk group Le Vent du Nord will be playing the Milton Keynes IF: International Festival at Campbell park on July 22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award-winning and highly acclaimed band is a leading force in Québec’s progressive francophone folk movement.

The group’s vast repertoire draws from both traditional sources and original compositions, while enhancing its hard-driving soulful music with a broad range of global influences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since starting in August 2002, Le Vent du Nord has enjoyed meteoric success, performing well over 2,500 concerts over four continents and racked up many prestigious awards, including a Grand Prix du Disque Charles Cros, two Junos (Canada’s Grammys) and ‘Artist of the Year’ at the North American Folk Alliance Annual Gala.

Le Vent du Nord will be playing the Milton Keynes International festival at Campbell park on July 22

The group appear regularly on Canadian, American, French, and UK television and radio, and participate in a wide variety of special musical projects. They’ve collaborated and performed with a diverse range of artists including The Chieftains, Yann-Fañch Kemener, Québécois roots legend and master storyteller Michel Faubert, Apiary fiddle band, Breabach and many more.

Since 2007 Le Vent du Nord has also created a symphonic concert that, according to Voir Montreal, “puts all traditional folk naysayers to shame.”

As an amazing live performance quintet Le Vent du Nord continues to explore new sounds with stunning vocal arrangements. On stage the five friends create joyful and dynamic live performances that expand the bounds of tradition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.