Award-winning stylist K9 Cleaners Pet Grooming in MK: Southern finalist for Dog Groomer of the Year 2025

Amie Gale, multi award winning dog Groomer

Hi, my name is Amie Gale I am a multi-award winning & best in show dog grooming stylist with a passion for all things dog related. I own K9 Cleaners Pet Grooming in Milton Keynes which was established 12 Years ago.

I am probably more known in the competition ring for grooming poodles. For the past 5 years we have been given the title of top 3 groomers in Milton Keynes. In 2023 I received the esteemed Liz Paul award for rising star groomer, in 2024 I was nominated for the for up and coming groomer. This year I have received a Global recognition award, Finalists “Animal Star Awards” groomer of the year.

I have hosted a few education events & seminars. I was a speaker at the international grooming conference 2024. The college of animal Welfare has asked me to speak & educate for the second year. Mutneys Professional Pet Care, one of the leading company in pet grooming products asked if I would represent them in their competition team for 2024/2025 as well as being a company ambassador for Mutneys and Colin Taylor Products which I'm proud to represent.

I love being with like minded people and have a passion for education .

I am so proud to be a southern regional finalist for dog groomer of the year 2025