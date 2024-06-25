Bake off star Candice Brown and Levi Roots to celebrate local heroes at Milton Keynes pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bake Off star Candice Brown and chef and musician Levi Roots will be hosting a barbecue event as part of the Thank You Day 2024 campaign on July 7.

The event, at the Green Man in Eversholt, will be attended by volunteers representing MK Food Bank, NSPCC, South Central Ambulance Service and Dogs for Good as well as teachers and students from a neighbourhood school, and WI members.

Candice, a former PE teacher turned cookbook author and chef, won The Great British Bake Off in 2016. She now helps run the Green Man pub which she took on in 2018.

Since winning the show, she has released her own cookbooks, appeared on Dancing on Ice and even won Celebrity Mastermind. She has also previously appeared on a version of The Great New Year's Bake Off. The Great British Bake Off and its spin-off Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Channel 4.

Candice Brown, who won The Great British Bake Off in 2016 ,now helps run The Green Man pub in Eversholt

Levi Roots, is a Jamaican-British businessman and celebrity chef from Daventry, who first came to prominence on the fourth series of the BBC TV show Dragons' Den successfully pitching his Reggae Reggae Sauce product.

A spokesperson said: “Every year, Thank You Day brings together millions of people across the UK to celebrate and give thanks to those that go above and beyond for us. It is an opportunity to thank the people on your street, in your block of flats and all those local legends; the volunteers, teachers, carers who go the extra mile for us.

“This year, Thank You Day is back with a twist – supporting communities to takeover their spaces and places to say ‘thank you’ to local legends and unsung heroes.”

This campaign is organised by The Together Coalition which saw more than 1.3million people organising an activity last year.