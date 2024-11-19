Baycroft Flitwick Care Home brings community together with first-ever Baycrofest celebration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff and residents at Baycroft Flitwick Care Home, near Ampthill, recently hosted their first Baycrofest – an Oktoberfest-inspired event designed to connect residents, families, and the local community in a joyful celebration of music, food, and festivities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a clever twist on Oktoberfest, Baycrofest transformed the care home into a community-focused celebration, complete with traditional German decorations, live entertainment, and activities that all ages could enjoy.

Wellbeing Coordinator Lead Bernie Hoo-Hing commented: "Baycrofest was great fun for residents, staff, and families as it brought together cultural traditions and community activities everyone could join in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our residents loved the theme, with highlights including a group Schuhplatter Dance, custom photo sessions with a themed backdrop, and making German-style paper hats decorated with feathers."

Residents at Baycroft Flitwick Care Home

Home Manager Corina Ashby added: "Our wonderful kitchen team prepared a selection of German-inspired treats, including sausages with sauerkraut, stollen, and pretzels. We also celebrated National Champagne Day, offering guests a choice of beer, non-alcoholic beer, or Bucks Fizz for an added touch of sparkle."

Entertainment was a key feature at Baycrofest, with a guest singer performing upbeat songs that inspired dancing and singalongs.

Resident Peter C. said: “I loved having a beer,” resident Noreen M. shared: “I had a great time and enjoyed the singer.” and resident Alan M. noted: “My friend Frank enjoyed himself,” highlighting the shared delight of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We aimed to make Baycrofest a memorable experience for everyone with each resident also receiving a custom Baycrofest badge or wristband as a keepsake for the special day,” added Wellbeing Coordinator Giorgia Dunning. “It was wonderful to see residents dancing and enjoying the celebration. For us, the best part was witnessing the happiness it brought to our residents.”

Residents at Baycroft Flitwick Care Home

Customer Relations Manager Samantha Jones concluded: "Given its success, we’re excited to make Baycrofest an annual tradition in Flitwick. We look forward to inviting even more community members to join us next year."