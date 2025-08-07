Bedfordshire housebuilder reveals local parents are struggling to find accessible places for their children to play

A local housebuilder has revealed that many parents in Bedfordshire are struggling to find accessible places for their children to play.

The research* from Redrow South Midlands, which is currently building at Pilgrims Chase in Dunstable and Stone Hill Meadow in Hitchin, shows that half (50% [1]) of the 500 parents surveyed with children with physical disabilities across the UK say their child is excluded from play due to playgrounds being inaccessible to them.

The study also found that parents of children with physical disabilities who visit playgrounds are travelling an average of 5.37 miles from their homes to reach a suitable play area. As a result, 51%1 say they are relying more on screens because there are not enough suitable outdoor play areas nearby.

In addition, the research showed that exclusion from play is an issue for disabled and non-disabled children alike. A third have struggled to find a playground that accommodates their child’s needs (33%1) and is safe for them (34%1) and almost two thirds (65% [2]) of parents say their children are playing out less than they did at the same age.

Redrow South Midlands reveals local parents are struggling to find accessible places for their children to play

Parents say the lack of play is having a negative impact on their child’s ability to make friendships, confidence and sense of adventure, and shockingly over a third (35%) of parents say children now prefer to spend time playing indoors or on screens - creating barriers for children accessing outdoor play.

To encourage the nation to play outdoors again, Barratt Redrow, of which Redrow South Midlands is a part, is making a landmark commitment to prioritise inclusive play spaces across its developments.

This pledge will see the housebuilder incorporate inclusive and accessible play areas across their new developments in Bedfordshire as they work with children and young people to design spaces that meet the needs of the local community where possible. The plans could deliver up to 100 new accessible and inclusive play spaces for parents and children across the country to enjoy each year.

David Thomas, CEO of Barratt Redrow, said: “This isn’t just about playgrounds, it's about building places where families can truly thrive, and that starts by ensuring every child can safely and confidently enjoy the freedom, fun and benefits that outdoor play delivers.

“We want local authorities and homebuilders to work together to make inclusive and accessible play the standard, not the exception. When we build with all children in mind, we can create places that work better for everyone.”

Andrew Newman, Sales Director at Redrow South Midlands, added: “Play isn’t a luxury, it’s something that inspires connection, confidence and childhood itself. This commitment will make a huge difference to parents and children in Bedfordshire.

“We want people to know that when they buy one of our homes, they can be confident that we’re prioritising the right things from day one.”

[1] ‘Strongly agree’ and ‘Somewhat agree’ responses combined

[2] ‘My child spends considerably less time outdoors than I did at the same age’ and ‘My child spends less time outdoors than I did at the same age’ responses combined