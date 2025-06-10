Bellway sponsors teenager who plays for Buckingham Swans women’s rugby team

A local housebuilder has signed a deal to sponsor a teenager who plays in a Buckingham women’s rugby team.

Bellway Northern Home Counties, which is building new homes at Moreton Fields, off Moreton Road in the town, has contributed £500 to sponsor Bella Pettit, who plays for the Buckingham Swans. The deal will fund the 18-year-old’s kit, pre and post-match nutrition and annual club membership.

The Buckingham Swans form the women’s section of Buckingham RFC. The club, which is based in Maids Moreton, there are 87 women’s players and 493 players across three men’s teams, thriving sections for both boys and girls, and a mini section.

Bella, who lives in Northampton, said: “I am very grateful to Bellway for sponsoring and supporting me in this way. It means a great deal to me personally that a company has paid money to back my playing career at the club.

“I first started playing rugby when I was six years old after I went along to give it a try, as my older brother Max had got into the sport. Right from the start I loved being out there, running around, catching the ball and having fun.

“I like being part of the team and playing at centre and on the wing – I love scoring tries. Rugby is a brilliant game and it’s great to see more and more girls getting into it as women’s rugby continues to grow.”

Mikey Clark, head coach for Buckingham Swans, said: "Bellway's sponsorship of Bella will be a huge advantage for the Buckingham Swans team. It will bring more recognition, support, and community involvement to our team. This partnership will help us achieve new levels of success, both on and off the field."

Luke Southgate, Sales Director at Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “As a company we strive to play a role in the local community and wanted to help support the operation at Buckingham RFC, which is a wonderful example of a grassroots club providing a social and sporting focus for young people and families.

“The rise of the women’s game in rugby is great to see and we wanted to support this in particular, as it gets the message across that girls can get involved just as much as the boys can. It is a pleasure to be able to sponsor Bella, who, we are told, shows real promise and is a valuable member of the Buckingham Swans.”

Bellway is building 130 new homes at Moreton Fields. For more information about the development, call the sales team on 01280 360014 or visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/northern-home-counties/moreton-fields.