Better Together: MK businesses and donors contribute £1.9 million to support good causes in the city

Change can happen in Milton Keynes when people come together. That’s the key message from MK Community Foundation’s Impact Report, which highlights the responsiveness and vibrancy of the local voluntary, cultural, and community sector and how it is lifted up by donors and businesses in the area.

The report showcases 11 stories of organisations tackling social challenges, drawn from the 121 groups supported through MK Community Foundation giving out £1.9 million in grants and rent subsidies.

By strategically linking philanthropists with impactful local initiatives, MK Community Foundation has helped essential services—such as food banks, youth programmes, mental health support, and community development—to grow and thrive.

Ian Revell, CEO at MK Community Foundation, said: “Our role is not just about distributing funds; it’s about strengthening connections between those who want to help and those driving change on the ground. This Impact Report demonstrates the power of partnership, showing how donors, charities, and community groups can work together to create a more resilient and inclusive Milton Keynes.”

The report was launched in March at Church of Christ the Cornerstone

The 2023/24 Impact Report showcases inspiring examples of local initiatives:

Tackling Poverty: Stories include Unity MK’s person-centred, long-term housing support and Stony Stratford in Bloom’s volunteer-led initiative, which grows food for food bank users.

Supporting Young People: Stories includeAdoption Plus sharing how supporting adoptive and foster dads with emotional resilience benefits the whole family and Safety Centre running school workshops teaching children life-saving skills to prevent knife crime.

Mental Health Support: Stories include howOlive Collective is helping women navigate menopause and the Arthur Ellis Mental Health Foundation hosting a free well-being festival, bringing joy and belonging to local families.

Download the report: www.mkcommunityfoundation.co.uk/about/publications/our-impact-report/