Big-hearted teammates raise thousands in charity challenge

Charity champions at AIT Home Delivery have helped raise thousands of pounds for a children’s charity, including recently running a half marathon in the company’s latest fundraising fitness feat.

Gary McKelvey, AIT’s Vice President, Global Home Delivery, has been driving the latest fundraising efforts supporting colleague, Executive PA Georgia Little, who completed the London Landmarks Half Marathon in aid of the company’s corporate charity, Over The Wall Children’s Charity. The UK based charity supports children with serious illness and disabilities and their families.

Proving they always go the extra mile, big-hearted AIT Home Delivery team members UK wide have staged multiple fundraising activities over recent years in support of Over The Wall. Completing the 13.1 miles in the latest charity challenge, which took runners through central London past famous sights and landmarks, has helped boost the caring company’s fundraising further by £4,541.

Gary McKelvey said: “It was an absolute honour to support this latest fundraising fitness feat in our bid to raise thousands of pounds for the charity, which is a cause so close to all our hearts.

Georgia Little

“The latest charity challenge and amount raised was another amazing achievement by the AIT Home Delivery team, demonstrating our people deliver. However hearing what a significant difference our company’s collective fundraising efforts, alongside the additional support our business has provided Over The Wall, makes to the children and their families is incredible. We’re proud and delighted to have crossed the finish line in this latest fundraising campaign on behalf of all our team mates who have pledged their support over the years for this fantastic charity, which is helping to truly transform lives.”

The charity provides free activity camps for seriously ill or disabled children and their families at several sites in the UK and through its Camp in the Cloud, also provides online camps for young people that are unable to attend camps in person.

Olivia Munday, Corporate Partnerships Manager for Over The Wall UK Children’s Charity, added: “We are so grateful to the team at AIT Home Delivery who are brilliant to work with, highly enthusiastic and always willing to get involved with our challenges and events as well as helping us out with our adhoc requests for logistical support, which helps keep our costs down.

“We have been amazed at their fundraising capabilities! They have smashed their target for London Landmarks 2025, by a massive 173%! Every penny will be used to support our camp programs over 2025, giving life changing opportunities to children with serious illness and their families. Thank you AIT Home Delivery, we are privileged to partner with you, from volunteering at camp to creating bespoke door signs for campers and stepping up for just about every challenge or event we offer - you are an incredible team and a wonderful Corporate Partner.”