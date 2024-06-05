Big Rock Climbing Directors raise £900 for Milton Keynes Act through 500-Mile Cycle Challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Directors of Big Rock Climbing, Karen Mehrtens and Mike Axon, have successfully raised £900 for MK Act, the Milton Keynes-based charity dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic abuse, by participating in a challenging 500-mile cycle ride.

Karen, Mike and their team joined the Extra Mile challenge, a charitable event organised by the Rotary clubs of Bedford Park and Milton Keynes Grand Union. The challenge saw participants cycle through Belgium, covering 500 miles in just three days as part of a relay team.

Sue Burke, CEO of MK Act, expressed her gratitude: “We are incredibly grateful to the team for their amazing effort to raise £900, which will make a huge difference to the families in the Milton Keynes refuge.

"The funds will be used to top up our Last Resort Fund, which supports those in crisis, covering costs such as transport to flee abusive homes or crucial essentials upon arrival at the refuge, from new sim cards to dental treatment resulting from injuries. Thank you so much, Karen, Mike, and the rest of the team.”

In addition to their fundraising efforts, the team at Big Rock Climbing also provided an instructed climbing session for children living in the refuge during the school holidays. Ten children participated, enjoying an afternoon of fun and physical activity under the expert guidance of instructors Sam and Zoe.

Karen Mehrtens, Director at Big Rock Climbing, shared her thoughts: “We are thrilled to have been able to support MK Act both through our fundraising efforts and by providing a climbing session for the children.

"It’s our way of giving back to the Milton Keynes community in a way that we can offer, through the joy and social experience of climbing.”