Bletchley Leisure Centre welcomes new operator and announces major gym upgrade

More Leisure Community Trust (MCLT) and Serco Leisure, which commenced management of Bletchley Leisure Centre on November 1, have announced a major gym refurbishment project to be completed in December this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the refurb, the centre will be adding brand-new equipment from the industry-leading Life Fitness range, with both new cardio and strength/resistance kit on the way, in time for the New Year.

Simon Lane, Managing Director for Serco Leisure said: “We’re delighted to begin management of Bletchley Leisure Centre. The gym refurb project forms part of a range of improvements we’ll be introducing at this impressive facility, as we look to support the people of this community to lead more active lifestyles.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the run up to the new contract beginning, MCLT set up an information desk at the leisure centre, supporting customers and employees with all the questions they have about this new era for the facility.

Artistic impression of upgraded gym.

Brian Taylor, Chair for MCLT said:“We wanted to ensure that customers and our new colleagues felt supported and informed during the initial handover period.

"We have also prepared an FAQ page, which covers all the key areas customer ask for information on, including class bookings, our free My MORE mobile app and sports hall hire for clubs and groups.”

To access the FAQ page, head here: https://miltonkeynesleisure.com/bletchley-leisure-centre/faqs/

MCLT operates Bletchley Leisure Centre in partnership with Serco Leisure and on behalf of Milton Keynes City Council.