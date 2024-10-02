Bluebird Care Milton Keynes, Northampton and Daventry raise over £500 for dementia care
This pledge represented Bluebird Care’s national mission to transform dementia care at home, with Bluebird Care Milton Keynes and Bluebird Care Northampton & Daventry being one of hundreds of home care offices joining forces with Alzheimer’s Society to raise a total of £50,000 over the next 12 months, a target which was recently exceeded.
The fundraising partnership, which is supported by renowned choreographer and Alzheimer’s Society Ambassador Dame Arlene Phillips DBE, aims to support the vital work the charity does for those living with dementia and their families.
To date, Bluebird Care Milton Keynes and Bluebird Care Northampton & Daventry have raised £565 by raising awareness for their challenge and the cause through their JustGiving page.
The pledge was transported from Bluebird Care Northampton & Daventry at the Abbey Centre, to the Bluebird Care Milton Keynes office in Newport Pagnell. Bluebird Care team members and customers were welcomed to enjoy the canal ride onboard the ‘Mountbatten’ along the Grand Union Canal, for part of the journey. They were joined by volunteers from Crusader Community Boating, a local non-profit organisation, which also provided the canal boat. The pledge was then carried on by Bluebird Care Northampton & Daventry team members for fourteen miles until their destination and handover.
The boat trip was especially significant for Fred Richmond, a customer who had lived on a canal boat and regularly holidayed with his family on narrowboats.
His daughter, Lizzie Richmond, shared her gratitude:
“I cannot thank the team at Bluebird Care enough for organising such a special day for my dad. The canal holds so many happy memories for him and our family, and it was heart-warming to see him light up as he looked through his old canal maps and shared stories from our holidays. It truly brought him so much joy to be back on the water, and the experience reminded us all how important these moments of connection are, especially for someone living with dementia.”
Another customer, Margaret, also enjoyed the day, with her daughter, Alix, expressing:
“Mum came home absolutely beaming after the canal trip. She couldn’t stop talking about how wonderful it was to be on the boat and the kindness of everyone involved. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen her so engaged and happy. The day meant more to her than words can express, and I’m incredibly grateful to the Bluebird Care team for giving her this special memory. These moments are truly priceless for families like ours.”
David Howard, Director at Bluebird Care Milton Keynes, commented:"We are incredibly proud to be part of this important partnership with Alzheimer’s Society. Dementia impacts many of our customers, and our goal is to provide the best possible care while supporting the cause through our fundraising efforts. Every pound raised brings us one step closer to improving the lives of those living with dementia."
