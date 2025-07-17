Brain tumour patient joins boat full of rowers racing for research

In 2020, Cat Heald, 41, originally from Milton Keynes, was diagnosed with a glioblastoma - a highly aggressive brain tumour with an average prognosis of just 12 to 18 months - after months of debilitating headaches. Following an operation, radiotherapy and chemotherapy which she completed in October the same year, she has gone on to defy the odds with stable scans.

Around 3,200 people are diagnosed with a glioblastoma every year in the UK; of those just 160 will survive for five years or more.

Cat said: “I don’t dwell on how long I might have left; I live each day as it comes and try to stay as healthy as I can. When I do see the stats, I pause and think I’m still here. That’s why it’s so important to raise awareness by sharing my story, to give hope to others like me.”

Marking the end of Glioblastoma Awareness Week (14-20 July) on Saturday, Cat will be joined by her husband Thom and father, Dick Evans for the 22nd Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival at Willen Lake. For a second year it is in aid of Shenley-based charity Brain Tumour Research.

Cat, who works in quality control for a graphic design agency, said: “I was a sporty, energetic child who couldn’t sit still and that hasn’t changed. I’m really looking forward to getting out on the water as part of the Dragon Boat Festival. I’ll be doing my best beat the drum to keep everyone in time when I’m not rowing.”

More than 20 teams are expected to compete over the 200m course, watched by hundreds of spectators at Willen Lake.

Rowing alongside Cat will be a line-up of activists who have all been affected by the disease, demanding more investment into researching brain tumours.

The team hoping to make waves of change includes Shannon Moore, a volunteer at Brain Tumour Research’s head office, who is partially sighted because of her brain tumour and is taking on the race as a personal challenge.

Helen Hanlon, diagnosed with a low-grade tumour, says her experience has made her “take stock”. She’s racing to give back and raise awareness. Thomas Bisson is rowing in honour of his dad, who survived a brain tumour, saying: “Others haven’t been so lucky”.

Phil Forsyth, from Leighton Buzzard, is taking part after supporting his brother through a glioblastoma diagnosis. Rich Wigley, who carries visible scars and hidden effects from his own tumour, hopes to “bring brain tumour treatment in line with other cancers”. Gavin White, 44, from Ampthill, who recently completed radiotherapy and chemotherapy after being diagnosed with a glioblastoma, is rowing with close friend Kevin Lake and says better research is needed to enable more personalised care.

Cat added: “People often assume I’m cured, but brain tumours don’t work like that. I'm incredibly lucky to still be here, but there’s so much more research needed to give more patients that chance.”

Dan Knowles, chief executive of Brain Tumour Research, said: “We’re wishing Cat and the team the best of luck this weekend. Having taken part in the Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival myself, I know how much passion and teamwork goes into it.

“This past year has seen real progress – from breakthroughs at our Centres of Excellence to the Rare Cancers Bill moving closer to law. Each milestone is a step forward, and it’s thanks to fundraisers like Cat and her teammates that we can keep pushing for change.

“Their spirit is inspiring, and with continued support from our amazing community, we will find a cure.”

To donate to Brain Tumour Research via this year’s Dragon Boat Festival, visit: www.justgiving.com/page/brain-tumour-research-dragon-boat-2025

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.

