Breaking barriers in STEM on the International Day of Women and Girls in Science

Today (11th February), as the world marks the 10th anniversary of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science (IDWGS), a young trailblazer from the UK is making history in STEM. Maryam Jazeem, a 12-year-old multi-award-winning Quran reciter, public speaker, STEM advocate, and social activist, has been named a five-time finalist at the MK STEM Awards 2025, competing alongside industry experts, researchers, and professionals.

This remarkable achievement solidifies her place as a rising star in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), proving that young girls—especially from diverse backgrounds—can excel in the field.

A Young STEM Visionary Defying Expectations

Maryam Jazeem holds her Student Super Star Award at the 2024 MK STEM Awards, celebrating her exceptional achievements in STEM

Maryam’s recognition at the MK STEM Awards 2025 is a testament to her groundbreaking work in integrating STEM with Quranic studies, a field where she has pioneered an innovative Quranic-STEM Fusion approach. Her projects explores linguistic analysis, AI-assisted learning, and mathematical structures in Quranic recitation, demonstrating how science and faith can work hand in hand to foster knowledge and innovation.

In 2024, she won the MK STEM Student Superstar Award, becoming the youngest recipient in the award’s history. Her achievement led to her recognition as the World’s First Child to Master Tajweed with STEM Methodologies, a groundbreaking approach that bridges science, technology, and Quranic recitation.

This year, she has achieved a record-breaking five-category finalist placement in:

Advancing Women in STEM

AI Impact

Changemaker/Lightbulb

STEM Ambassador

Student Superstar (School)

Women and Girls in STEM: The Bigger Picture

Maryam’s success is particularly meaningful on this milestone International Day of Women and Girls in Science, which celebrates a decade of progress while recognizing the ongoing challenges women face in STEM fields.

According to the United Nations, despite advancements, women and girls remain underrepresented in science and research due to systemic barriers and biases. UN Secretary-General António Guterres emphasized the importance of change, stating:

"Let’s help pave a path to STEM careers that women and girls deserve – and our world needs."

Maryam is already paving that path—inspiring a new generation of young girls, especially from Muslim and minority communities, to embrace science, technology, and innovation.

Championing Inclusion, Diversity, and STEM Excellence

Beyond awards and accolades, Maryam is a vocal advocate for gender equality in STEM, encouraging more young girls to break into coding, robotics, and AI-assisted learning. She has mentored peers, spoken at public forums, and promoted educational opportunities for girls interested in science and technology.

Her journey aligns with this year’s IDWGS theme: “Unpacking STEM Careers: Her Voice in Science”, which highlights role models and changemakers. Maryam’s achievements serve as a powerful example of how young girls can lead, innovate, and shape the future of technology and education.

Looking Ahead: The Future of STEM and Women’s Leadership

As Maryam awaits the final results of the MK STEM Awards 2025, her journey already stands as a beacon of hope for aspiring young scientists, engineers, and educators.

She is not just a finalist—she is a symbol of what is possible when passion meets perseverance in the face of gender barriers.

On this International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Maryam’s story is a powerful reminder that the future of STEM is diverse, inclusive, and limitless. The question is no longer whether young girls can lead in science—it’s whether the world is ready to embrace and support them.

About the MK STEM Awards

The MK STEM Awards, founded by Meena Chander, CEO of Events Together Ltd, celebrate outstanding achievements and breakthroughs in STEM fields. These prestigious awards shine a spotlight on individuals and organisations shaping the future of innovation, inspiring future generations, and contributing to the growth of the STEM community.

The MK STEM Awards 2025 Gala Night is set to take place on Tuesday, 4th March 2025, at Hotel La Tour in Milton Keynes. The event will honour the remarkable contributions of innovators, entrepreneurs, educators, and students within the thriving STEM community of Milton Keynes.