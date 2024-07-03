Britain’s funniest class enjoys a day of surprises at Gulliver’s Land
Year six pupils from Northside Primary School in North Finchley, London, were crowned winners of the nationwide competition in May this year, after submitting a joke to The Beano comic.
As well as having their joke featured in the comic, their prize also included a day out at Gulliver’s Land theme park in Milton Keynes, enjoying the resort’s rides and attractions. And Britain’s most mischievous double act were also on hand to surprise the children with a very special meet and greet.
Sarah Crouchley, Year 6 Class Teacher at Northside Primary School, said: “We were thrilled to be named Britain’s Funniest Class and so excited to have won a day out at Gulliver’s Land. The kids loved their trip to the theme park.
“The award is truly a testament to the incredible humour and creativity of my students. Classrooms should be filled with both laughter and learning, so thank you to Beano for allowing us to share our silly antics across the country, and to Gulliver’s for making us feel so welcome.”
The winning joke submitted by the class was: “What’s the hottest area in the classroom? – The corner – because it’s 90 degrees.”
The Beano team selected their favourite 10 entries from the submissions, before putting them to the public vote.
Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s Land, said: “It was fantastic to welcome Northside Primary to Gulliver’s and treat the class to a well-deserved day of fun, making memories and celebrating their win!
“The children were delighted to see Dennis and Gnasher who certainly gave them a day to remember with their fun and frolics!”
Gulliver’s Land is celebrating its 25th birthday this year and has many events planned throughout the year to complement its exciting rides and attractions, which include The Runaway Train, The Jungle River Ride, Dragon Siege 360-degree pendulum, and the Dinosaur & Farm Park.
For further information about Gulliver’s Land, visit www.gulliverslandresort.co.uk
