A Buckinghamshire woman has ticked off a half marathon from her 30-before-30 bucket list, running in memory of her aunt, who died of a brain tumour.

Alice Rose, 28, from Fairfields in Milton Keynes, completed the MK Half Marathon on Monday in 2:22:11 just a year after taking up running and writing a list of goals to hit before her 30th birthday in August 2026.

Alice said: “Years ago I slipped a disc and was told I’d struggle to do any vigorous exercise again. I was determined to prove them wrong; I built up to a 5K and started writing down all the things I wanted to achieve before I turn 30.”

She dedicated the race, her longest distance yet, to her aunt, Louise Carter-Brown, who died in 2017 aged 48 after being diagnosed with a metastasised brain tumour.

Alice is raising funds for Brain Tumour Research, a national charity with its head office based in Shenley Wood, Milton Keynes.

She has raised more than £1,000 for the charity. Adding: “When we found out my aunt’s brain tumour was terminal, her deterioration was quick. Watching her go through the diagnosis was horrendous. I read up about the disease and found Brain Tumour Research whose mission and vision aligned with mine.

“I wanted to use this race as an opportunity and motivation to do something I never thought I’d do and to honour the memory of my beautiful auntie and help others who are going through this and their family members, hope of finding a cure.”

So far, Alice has travelled to Australia and taken a helicopter ride. As she works through her list, she’s planning to conquer her fear of heights at Willen Lake’s treetop adventure, go up in a hot air balloon, and in June, tackle the National Three Peaks Challenge.

She hopes her story will inspire others to pursue their goals, regardless of the setbacks, while raising awareness and vital funds for Brain Tumour Research.

In the case of patients with other types of cancer which spread, 40% of these will metastasise to the brain, yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours since records began in 2002.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Alice’s dedication is both moving and inspiring. Her determination to turn personal loss into meaningful action is a powerful reminder that we all have a role to play in driving change. Brain tumours are indiscriminate, they can affect anyone at any age. With the support of passionate fundraisers like Alice, we move closer to finding a cure and offering hope to families affected. We are incredibly grateful for her support.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.

To donate to Brain Tumour Research via Alice’s half marathon challenge visit: www.justgiving.com/page/alice-rose-2