Buckingham care home enjoys taste of the classics with its very own Proms

Residents and guests at a care home in Buckingham have been treated to a sparkling afternoon complete with classical music and nibbles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Care UK’s Maids Moreton Hall, on Church Street, hosted its own Proms event, with the home transformed for residents to gather and enjoy a live classical performance from singer Harry Kersley.

Accompanied by glasses of champagne and classic British picnic nibbles, the audience soaked up the sounds, including Nessun dorma followed by a flag-waving, rousing rendition of Rule, Britannia!.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resident Susan Bellegarde said: “We all loved the event. Harry’s voice was incredible and when he sang Nessun dorma in Italian, it brought tears to our eyes.”

Care UK’s Maids Moreton Hall, on Church Street, hosted its own Proms event, with the home transformed for residents to gather and enjoy a live classical performance from singer Harry Kersley.

Andrea Bullen, Customer Relations Manager at Maids Moreton Hall, said: “We're always looking for new ways to bring something special into residents' lives – and live music makes a real impact.

“The atmosphere during Harry’s performance was fantastic. It was a proper occasion and lovely to see residents enjoying the nostalgia brought on by the music.”

Maids Moreton Hall, rated ‘outstanding’ by the CQC, provides full-time residential, dementia and nursing care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilling lives, while also promoting independence, the home incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies, and has its own hair salon, cinema room and café. The building’s layout has been configured to facilitate the creation of close-knit communities and encourage social interaction among the residents.

To find out more about Maids Moreton Hall, please contact Andrea Bullen on 01280 878 570, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/maids-moreton-hall.