Buckingham couple awarded MBE's in King’s Birthday Honours list
They have grown the charity from a small concern run from their spare bedroom in Buckingham, to one that now employs over 200 Malawian staff and works with 15,000 local part time staff and volunteers over six large districts.
Their tireless dedication and drive have helped Malawians:
· plant over 24 million trees
· protect fish in the world’s ninth largest and most biodiverse freshwater lake
· build 125,000 fuel-efficient cookstoves
· protect Malawi’s few remaining forests.
They also still support local education and healthcare facilities near Ripple Africa’s base in northern Malawi. The charity:
· runs eight preschools
· supports six primary schools, a secondary school and a community library
· supports four clinics and a local hospital
· helps local people grow fruit trees and sweet potatoes and start livestock businesses
· runs a community support project for over 170 people living with disabilities.
Their teams both in the UK and Malawi are delighted that they have been recognised for their hard work and amazing achievements and can’t wait to celebrate with them when they receive their awards!
