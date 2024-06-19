Buckingham couple awarded MBE's in King’s Birthday Honours list

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Geoff and Liz Furber, founders of Buckingham-based charity Ripple Africa, were awarded MBEs in the King’s Birthday Honours list. Both have worked with no pay for the last 21 years helping rural communities in Malawi, one of the world’s poorest countries.

They have grown the charity from a small concern run from their spare bedroom in Buckingham, to one that now employs over 200 Malawian staff and works with 15,000 local part time staff and volunteers over six large districts.

Their tireless dedication and drive have helped Malawians:

· plant over 24 million trees

Geoff and Liz in Malawi

· protect fish in the world’s ninth largest and most biodiverse freshwater lake

· build 125,000 fuel-efficient cookstoves

· protect Malawi’s few remaining forests.

They also still support local education and healthcare facilities near Ripple Africa’s base in northern Malawi. The charity:

Geoff and Liz When the started Ripple Africa

· runs eight preschools

· supports six primary schools, a secondary school and a community library

· supports four clinics and a local hospital

· helps local people grow fruit trees and sweet potatoes and start livestock businesses

· runs a community support project for over 170 people living with disabilities.