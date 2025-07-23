Buckinghamshire author wins Confidence Queen at UK’s National Miss Pageant

Dr Audrey Tang, a Chartered Psychologist, TEDx Speaker and founder of Milton Keynes Arts Charity CLICK Arts placed 1st Runner Up in her division AND was awarded UK’s National Miss Confidence Queen at the Grand Finals in July.

While used to a different sort of stage Audrey entered the pageant this year as a form of Self Care. “I have spent over 30 years creating opportunities for people as a teacher, trainer, community theatre director and now burlesque instructor, and it’s easy to forget that not only did I enjoy being part of events like pageants – but I was quite good at them.” Audrey’s first title was Carnival Queen and Miss Hastings in 1993, at the age of 17. “I hope I’m a good example of what the pageant platform can do across the lifespan.When I was crowned in 93 I began my theatre group raising money for local charity – and this continued until 2023 when we turned it into CLICK Arts Foundation where we now give grants to grassroots organisations doing what I did…using the arts to promote wellbeing and community...and I am now, myself a successful Freelance Author and Speaker.”

The UK’s National Miss Pageant, run by Holly Pirrie, Director of Pageant Girl Ltd includes 5 divisions – Junior Miss (12-15), National Teen (16-19), National Miss (20-29), National Ms (30-44), Classic Ms (45+).It specifically focuses on empowerment and confidence building with a huge emphasis on friendship and support.Running over two days, finalists participate in workshops, photoshoots, as well as have opportunities to self-reflect and form new friendships across all the divisions with the Grand Final comprising of Interview, Fashion Wear, and Evening Gowns.

The rounds are judged by a panel of experienced Judges, which this year included

Audrey Tang walking in her evening wear at the event

Shauna Mallon - Miss Teen Galaxy England 2012, who now works for Liverpool Football Club with the Men’s First Team, specialising in supporting players and their families!

Emma Powell - Miss Galaxy Wales, Miss Pageant Girl Wales & now your reigning Ms Great Britain!

April Luong - Former Ms Galaxy UK & Ms Galaxy International, currently a Miss Universe Great Britain finalist!

Efa-Haf Pritchard - Former Junior Miss Galaxy UK & Junior Miss Galaxy International!

Audrey Tang (right) with her 1st Runner Up and Confidence Queen sashes with Norma Soganile (right) 2nd Runner Up and Style Queen.

Jillian Alexander - The reigning Miss Diamond UK!

Each division crowns one Queen with two runner ups, and the pageant recognises other achievements across all divisions such as Confidence, Style, and Miss Congeniality. (Style Queen was won by Norma Soganile, also in the Classic Division – doubling down on the message that you are never too old to be awesome!)

Day to day Dr Audrey is an author and trainer in the field of wellbeing, recently speaking at TEDxNHS on the topic of appreciating your body through dance, and she hosts a Mental Health TV Show on USA streaming platform e360TV. She also teaches Burlesque Dance and her Squad regularly perform at fundraising and community events – most recently dancing a “Burlesque-a-thon” of 5 hours of continuous burlesque.

“There is a blend of academia and performance in Pageants – my Make Up Artist is a qualified lawyer, Style Queen Norma a nurse turned lawyer, another finalist Miss Staffordshire Paige Coleman is working towards her PhD in Adolescent Mental Health, and outgoing UK’s National Ms Emma Garbutt is aiming for her Masters…so don’t be quick to judge…” warns Audrey.

The Classic Ms category in the final event

“Further this particular pageant system isn’t about looks, it’s about how you show up!! In fact for me, to be recognised, and liked – I came away with so many new friends – without hiding behind my academic credentials was not just refreshing for me, but much needed!”

Audrey is no stranger to awards, having her most recent book The Leader’s Guide to Wellbeing (Pearson & FT publishing), win the category of Wellness and Wellbeing at the Business Book Awards, 2024, and The Leader’s Guide to Resilience achieving Highly Commended in the category of Leadership two years prior to that.

“Working towards the pageant finals was just as demanding” she says.

“…and I’m so grateful to my coach Beth Parr of Queen B Pageant Training, herself this year’s International Junior Ms. Despite my experience of events – it was Beth who refined my catwalk, posing, and interview style unlocking an elegance I never knew I had – that will continue to serve me in the future.”

Audrey on stage at the practising posing and walking in the lead up to the final

“I would urge anyone thinking ‘this could be fun’ to give it a go, especially in the Classic age group.” Audrey adds. “It is never too late to try, experience and shine.”

For more about the UK’S National Miss Pageant: https://uksnationalmiss.com/

For more about Queen B Pageant Training: https://www.queenbpageanttraining.co.uk/

To invite Dr Audrey or the Burlesque Squad to your event: www.draudreyt.com [email protected]