Buckinghamshire Heroes to be celebrated with ‘Moving Stories’ awards

Tripps Removals is inviting nominations for its Moving Stories Charity Champion award, which will recognise the good work done by local people.

Moving Stories kicks off with its 'Charity Champion' award, specifically designed to honour individuals who go above and beyond to support charitable causes. Whether it’s fundraising, volunteering with local organisations, offering transport for charity events, organising community collections, or supporting vulnerable people, Tripps is inviting residents in Buckinghamshire to nominate local heroes who deserve recognition.

From all nominations received, Tripps will select one 'Charity Champion' to receive a prize package with a value of £500, to be chosen by the winner.

Ben Tripp, owner and managing director of Tripps Removals, a family-run removals company that has been serving the area for over 155 years, commented:

“As a family-run business that has been operating in the local area for over a century and a half, we've had the privilege of helping countless individuals and families move house and start new chapters. Through 'Moving Stories', we want to shift our focus to those remarkable people who are making a difference in our community every single day.

“Their dedication deserves to be recognised, and we're thrilled to launch with the 'Charity Champion' award to shine a light on the incredible work done to support others by people across the county.”

Nominations are now open, and members of the public can put someone forward by emailing [email protected] by Monday 30th June 2025. Entries should include the name of the person being nominated, the town they live in and details about why they deserve the award.

Tripps Removals will be launching further awards in the coming months, including the 'Young Trailblazer Award' to recognise young people up to the age of 18 who have done positive things in their local area or have overcome adversity, and the 'Community Hero Award' for individuals who make significant contributions to their community.