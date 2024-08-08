Buckinghamshire homebuilder sets the wheels in motion with event sponsorship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading homebuilder David Wilson Homes recently sponsored the Lions Club of Winslow’s North Bucks Bike Ride.

The event, which took place on Saturday, July 13, saw 350 riders tackle routes of multiple ability levels, from 20km to 100 miles, all to raise money for Medical Detection Dogs and other charities.

The sponsorship made by David Wilson Homes, which is building new homes in Winslow at Mallard Meadows, funded the event’s first aid services.

Llew Monger from the Lions Club of Winslow, said: “We are most grateful to David Wilson Homes for sponsoring our paramedic support team. With one mobile unit on the course and another based at our start-finish point everyone taking part was in safe hands.

Riders crossing the finish line at the North Bucks Bike Ride.

“Fortunately, we had no serious incidents, but organisers and riders alike, benefited from the security of having paramedics there if need be.”

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We are so pleased to have supported the Lions Club of Winslow in organising such a fantastic event that so many people enjoyed while also raising money for charity. The bike ride was a huge success, and we are incredibly proud to have been a part of it.”

