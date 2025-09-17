Buckinghamshire set to benefit from Aldi's £1.6bn expansion plan

Aldi has revealed Buckinghamshire is set to benefit from its £1.6bn expansion plan.

Aldi has revealed that Buckinghamshire is one of the areas it is targeting as part of its £1.6bn expansion plan over the next two years.

In its annual trading update earlier this week, the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket said it planned to open 80 stores across 2026 and 2027 to meet the UK’s growing demand for affordable groceries. The £1.6bn investment will also go towards upgrades to new stores and the development of distribution centres.

The supermarket has now confirmed it will spend an estimated £15m in Buckinghamshire over this two year period.

The investment will see Aldi bring a new store to Amersham, while the supermarket has also stated that it is still looking for sites in Chesham to open new stores over the coming years.

The retailer, which currently has 1,060 stores, has previously announced plans to scale to 1,500 stores across the UK. It said its expansion would create thousands of jobs and more opportunities for British suppliers.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer for Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Shoppers are still finding things difficult and that’s why we’re staying laser-focused on doing what Aldi does best - offering customers great quality products at unbeatable prices.

“Nobody else is making the same commitment to everyday low prices – no clubs, no gimmicks, no tricks - just prices our customers can trust and quality they can depend on.

“Since we opened our first UK store more than 35 years ago, we’ve brought high-quality, affordable groceries to almost 800 towns and cities, but there are hundreds more communities that don’t have an Aldi nearby.

“We’re more determined than ever to meet that demand, and that’s why we’re investing a record £1.6bn over the next two years, to bring Aldi prices closer to millions more customers.”

Aldi confirmed its investment plans alongside financial results for the 12 months to December 2024, which showed sales increased to £18.1bn* (2023: £17.9bn). Latest data shows Aldi’s sales have accelerated again in 2025, with market share now 10.8%**. Earlier this year it overtook Asda to become the UK’s third largest grocer by value of food and drink sales**.

* Group figures to YE 31 December 2024 for UK & Ireland

** Kantar Worldpanel data, 12 weeks or 52 weeks to 10th August 2025