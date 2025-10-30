Buckinghamshire urged to turn up the heat on cancer with exercise challenge

People across Buckinghamshire are being urged to work-out for a worthy cause to help power breakthroughs in cancer research – with their sweat.

Gym goers and sofa surfers alike are invited to join the Sweat Every Day in November Challenge for Stand Up To Cancer, the joint fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

From burpees, squats and lunges to curls, press-ups and sprints – anything goes. All people need to do is complete 30 minutes of exercise every day during the month.

Everyone who signs up to flex their fundraising muscles receives a free resistance band and Stand Up To Cancer sports t-shirt to wear every rep of the way.

Nicola Kinloch is calling on people across Buckinghamshire to take part in Stand Up To Cancer’s Sweat Every Day in November Challenge. Nicola lost her husband Brett to cancer and is taking on his bucket list wish to raise funds for research. Sign up now at su2c.org.uk/exercisechallenge

Alternatively, less energetic folk can choose to donate, raise money in their own way, or pick from a host of fun-filled ideas with a free guide available online for help and inspiration.

In the Southeast , around 55,800 people are diagnosed with cancer every year.* Stand Up To Cancer takes developments from the lab and accelerates them into new tests and treatments that could help make a real difference to more people in the region and across the UK.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Buckinghamshire, Patrick Keely, said: “Now is the time to Stand Up To Cancer. Working out has never had a greater purpose, that’s why we’re asking everyone to switch off the snooze button, put the excuses on mute and commit to 30 minutes for 30 days.

“There’s no better motivation than helping others to spend more precious moments with their loved ones. So, whether they reach for their kettlebells, boxing gloves, yoga mat or trusty pair of running trainers, we hope as many people as possible will take part and get a sweat on. Every drop will help fuel more life-saving discoveries.”

Thanks to the generosity of its supporters, Stand Up To Cancer is proving the positive benefits of exercise in more ways than one.

The campaign helped to fund the UK arm of a game-changing international study, which revealed earlier this year that supporting people to do regular structured exercise could cut the risk of death for those recovering from colon cancer by over a third (37%). Researchers now hope the findings will transform global cancer care to help prevent the disease from coming back and boost people’s chances of survival.**

Nicola Kinloch was filmed for Stand Up To Cancer after losing her husband Brett to a brain tumour just hours after their third child was born and understands all too well the need to fund more research like this.

She said: “Brett had a bucket list when he was going through treatment – on that, he wrote that we should give back to a cause we believe in, and that’s why we support Stand Up To Cancer as a whole family. Everyone knows someone affected by cancer and if people can support in any way, then they should.

“The Sweat Every Day in November Challenge is a great way to get involved. I did the marathon this year to raise money and it felt special wearing the Stand Up To Cancer t-shirt. However hard it was doing the training and on the day itself, it was nothing compared to what Brett went through. That kept me going and it’s brilliant that the research supported will help other families in the future.”

Since Stand Up To Cancer launched in the UK in 2012 more than £113 million has been raised, funding 73 clinical trials and research projects involving more than 13,000 cancer patients.

Spokesperson, Patrick Keely, added: “We’re making incredible progress, but we must go further and faster. Almost one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime.*** All of us can help beat it. If we all make a stand, we can help speed up more advances – meaning more people live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.”

Get involved at su2c.org.uk/exercisechallenge