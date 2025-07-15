Bucks’ charity secures National Lottery funding to transform volunteering in Bucks

Community Impact Bucks in partnership with the Buckinghamshire Health and Social Care Academy (BHSCA) is thrilled to announce the launch of a new £550,000 five-year initiative, to transform volunteering in Bucks, funded by The National Lottery Community Fund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding will help take Volunteer Bucks - the county’s free online platform that connects people with local volunteering opportunities - to the next level.

The ambition is big but simple - to make volunteering easier, more inclusive, and more rewarding for everyone in Bucks regardless of your background or experience.

To make that happen the project will:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteer looking at Volunteer Bucks website

Make volunteering easier to find and do by expanding the Volunteer Bucks platform making it simpler for people to find the right role and easier for organisations to benefit from stronger volunteer matches. Reimagine volunteering working with local organisations to create more flexible and inclusive volunteer roles that are shaped around the lives of today’s volunteers. Build better links across health, social care and the voluntary sector to enable volunteers to move easily between opportunities to help where they’re needed most, when they’re needed most. Make volunteering more inclusive and accessible by working together with underrepresented communities to ensure everyone can enjoy the benefits of volunteering. Develop new opportunities for students and employer-supported volunteers to get involved, by working with the voluntary sector, schools, colleges, and businesses, so that more students and employees can volunteer around their lives.

Welcoming the funding, Kate Walker, Chief Executive Officer at Community Impact Bucks commented: “We are incredibly proud to launch this exciting project to amplify volunteering in Buckinghamshire. The National Lottery funding will help us strengthen and diversify volunteering across Bucks—making it easier for more people to get involved and for organisations to access the support they need to thrive.”

“Our partnership with BHSCA will be key in creating smoother transitions for volunteers across sectors, while our focus on inclusion ensures no community is left behind,” she added.

Professor David Sines OBE PhD, Buckinghamshire Health and Social Care Academy Chair, said: “I am delighted the Academy’s Volunteer Faculty and Community Impact Bucks are strengthening their partnership and building on previous collaborative projects to deliver this new programme, supporting our aims to develop work readiness, experience and skills through volunteering and expand career opportunities across health and social care.”

To learn more about the Volunteer Bucks Inclusive Partnership Project, how to get involved, or to explore volunteering opportunities across Buckinghamshire, visit: www.volunteerbucks.org.uk/

Follow us on social media: Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn