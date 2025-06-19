Cabana Boats make a splash at Willen Lake following successful launch

The business was officially opened by Councillor Paul Trendall, who praised the innovative venture as a fantastic addition to Milton Keynes' thriving leisure scene. Speaking at the launch event, Councillor Trendall said: “It’s brilliant to see such a creative and eco-friendly idea come to life here at Willen Lake. Cabana Boats will no doubt become a highlight for locals and visitors alike this summer.”

Since opening, Cabana Boats has already welcomed dozens of guests eager to enjoy the ultimate floating barbecue. With warm weather and growing interest on social media, the self-drive electric boats have proven an instant hit for everything from family days out and romantic dates to birthday celebrations and after-work gatherings.

Each boat is equipped with a built-in barbecue grill and comfortable seating for up to 10 people, allowing guests to enjoy a relaxed, on-water dining experience. The boats are fully electric and require no license to operate, with full safety briefings provided before departure.

Christopher Iredele, Owner of Cabana Boats, said: “The response so far has been incredible. We knew it would be popular, but the level of interest and early bookings has exceeded expectations. We’ve had people travel from across the region just to experience sailing and dining on the lake.”

The launch has been praised as a refreshing and innovative addition to Willen Lake’s already impressive line-up of activities.

Robert Wood, Executive Director at Willen Lake, added: “It’s been fantastic to see so many people enjoying Cabana Boats. They’ve added a real buzz to the lake and offer something genuinely new for our visitors. It’s a brilliant option for summer and complements our mission to provide great, family-friendly outdoor experiences.”

Cabana Boats are now available to hire seven days a week throughout the summer, with a range of time slots and packages available. Early booking is recommended due to high demand.

Bookings can be made through the official website: www.cabanaboats.co.uk

1 . Contributed Guests party at the launch of Cabana Boats at Willen Lake Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Guests party at the launch of Cabana Boats at Willen Lake Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Guests party at the launch of Cabana Boats at Willen Lake Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Guests party at the launch of Cabana Boats at Willen Lake Photo: Submitted Photo Sales