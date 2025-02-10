Camphill MK appoint ambassadors to raise profile of vital Milton Keynes charity

A group of newly appointed ambassadors are on a mission to promote the work of leading Milton Keynes charity Camphill MK.

The volunteers will work to celebrate and support adults with learning disabilities and promote the charity by attending networking events, raising funds and inspiring others keen to support Camphill MK's work.

Camphill Milton Keynes has recently taken on responsibility for creating new accessible homes for adults with disabilities. The charity has already raised £3.3m to start the home-building project but needs to secure a further £12m to complete the accessible homes project. The Camphill MK Ambassadors will help achieve this target through their profile-raising work.

They include Carly Higgs, who works for MKFM and first got to know Camphill MK when she nominated them to partner with the retail chain Co-op in 2022. Charlotte Pearson, marketing director of MyMiltonKeynes, has supported Camphill MK with profile raising, and her sister is a community resident. Debbie Greaves is an educator, charity worker and fundraiser who introduced Camphill MK to several donors.

Regular volunteers Muriel Moffoot and Isabel Jones, who attend Camphill MK weekly have built relationships with the staff and residents. Marian Livingstone brings her solid background in PR, Communications and Marketing and has also provided volunteer support across sectors for MK charities and local communities.

Deputy Mayor James Lancaster, who has a background in leisure and hospitality, has signed up to undertake a sponsored abseil and is looking to draw attention to Camphill MK through his mayoral year, which starts this spring.

John Skelton and Francesca Skelton both have publishing and charity work backgrounds, and Sue Garner is a professional trainer, neurodiversity advocate and deputy mayor of Newport Pagnell.

Several of Camphill’s trustees have also agreed to become ambassadors. They include Camphill’s chair of trustees, Elizabeth Sheldon, with her background in technology; Ian Revell, chief executive of MK Community Foundation; Peter Howard, an architect; and John Moffoot, MBE DL with an extensive background in local authority governance and local communities.

Mr Lancaster said: “I was proud to be invited to become an ambassador for Camphill MK; I love their work and am happy that I will be able to support the events while I am mayor MK.

Find out more by emailing [email protected]