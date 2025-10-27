Camphill MK Handmade Craft and Food Fair returns on Saturday, 8th November 2025

Camphill MK is pleased to announce its upcoming Handmade Craft & Food Fair on Saturday, 8th November 2025, at its Willen site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supporting a vibrant community that provides a meaningful working life for adults with learning disabilities, they will open their doors to the wider community to celebrate craft, art, and food created by its talented residents and local makers and crafters.

Hosted inside their expansive community theatre, Chrysalis Theatre Milton Keynes, Café and grounds, the mostly indoor event will showcase their artisan-baked goods, preserves, traditional textiles, and unique one-off art and craft items. It is the perfect opportunity to start festive shopping, eat locally, and meet new friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Camphill MK has invited over 30 hand-selected local crafters, makers & artisans to join them. Expect food vendors, crafts, preserves, soaps, candles, textiles, upcycled wood, garden crafts, jewellery, festive gifts, and more.

Craft Fair in 2024 at Camphill MK

A selection of food will also be available, including burgers, crepes, milkshakes, and our vegetarian café will sell veggie curries.

Entertainment will be provided by local musicians, who will be announced on the day.

All funds raised will go back into the vibrant charitable community that supports adults with learning disabilities and those who support them.

The free event is family-friendly and open to everyone.

poster for craft fair

Details:

When: Saturday 8th November 2025

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: Chrysalis Theatre, Camphill MK Communities, Japonica Lane, Willen Park, Milton Keynes, MK15 9JY

Time: 10am – 3pm

FREE entry

This is a mostly indoor event & parking is available at the Peace Pagoda, Willen.

You can find out more on their Facebook Event Page –

Or visit our website - https://camphillmk.co.uk/news-events/craftfairs-exhibitions/