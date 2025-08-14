CAMRA goes a round with local MP

Emily with CAMRA representatives David Martin, John McLaughlin and Jon Scudamore (l to r)

Members of the local branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) met with Central Milton Keynes MP Emily Darlington at the Station Tavern in Woburn Sands.

Discussion centred on CAMRA’s objectives to maximise variety and quality in both pubs and pints. This includes particular focus on supporting small to medium enterprise, and Emily fully supported these goals.

The Station Tavern is an example of an independently run pub which serves great ale. Emily sampled the locally produced beer and was impressed.

CAMRA finds it disappointing that this sort of independence is rare within the constituency. Both sides declared aspirations to encourage more small independents in future planning rounds, especially for Central Milton Keynes.