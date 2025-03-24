Caring Bedfordshire hospice apprentice Kaval wins top accolade at Apprenticeship Awards

Hospice apprentice awarded for care and compassion

Keech Hospice, which provides free, specialist care for children in Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire, and adults in Bedfordshire, is delighted to announce that Kaval Hussain, a dedicated and compassionate team member, has been honoured with the Community Impact Award at a prestigious apprenticeship awards.

The accolade recognises Kaval’s exceptional commitment, compassion and positive impact on both Keech’s patients and team.

The awards, organised by Step Forward Luton, celebrate the achievements of apprentices, local employers and training providers, highlighting the vital role apprenticeships play in shaping a skilled and thriving workforce. Kaval’s remarkable journey from a shy school leaver to a confident and highly skilled business administrator demonstrates perfectly the value of apprenticeships.

Keech Hospice, where Kaval works as an apprentice

A journey of growth

Kaval, now 19, joined Keech Hospice in August 2022 as a business administrator apprentice, stepping into a challenging yet rewarding role. Despite initial nerves, she embraced every aspect of her work with determination and a willingness to learn. Over the past two and a half years, Kaval has blossomed into a valuable member of the team, demonstrating unwavering compassion and professionalism in a demanding environment.

Working on the reception desk at Keech Hospice, Kaval interacts daily with people who are dealing with a terminal diagnosis or supporting a loved one at the end of life. Her ability to provide comfort, reassurance and practical support to patients and families during difficult times is remarkable.

Her natural empathy and emotional intelligence have enabled her to handle sensitive situations with warmth and composure. Whether offering a listening ear, assisting with translations for patients whose first language is not English, or ensuring visitors feel at ease, Kaval’s dedication to inclusivity and patient care shines through.

Kaval Hussain picked up the Community Impact Apprenticeship Award for her work with Keech Hospice

A bright future ahead

Kaval’s Community Impact Award is a testament to her hard work, resilience and passion for making a difference.

Liz Searle, CEO of Keech Hospice, says: “We’re so proud of Kaval. Her dedication, compassion, and drive to support others embody everything we stand for at Keech. She’s made an excellent impression on our team and the patients we care for, and we couldn’t be happier for her that she’s been recognised in these wonderful awards. Kaval has such an exciting future ahead of her, as do all the apprentices we have here at Keech. We feel very privileged they have chosen to take their first steps into a career in compassionate healthcare with us.”

Kaval also shared her excitement about receiving the award. She says:“I’m so grateful to have been given the opportunity to grow and learn at Keech Hospice. This apprenticeship has changed my life and I feel incredibly honoured to receive this award. I want to thank my colleagues at Keech for all their support and encouragement, and for making the hospice such a warm and welcoming place to work.”