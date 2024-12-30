Castlemead Court Care Home’s Christmas Market brings the community together

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Castlemead Court Care Home in Newport Pagnell recently hosted its annual Christmas Market.

This event provides an accessible way for people who live at Castlemead to experience the wonder of a Christmas market from the comfort of their home. In addition to crafting and selling handmade items, the team at Castlemead invited local small businesses to participate, giving visitors the opportunity to purchase locally made goods for loved ones or treat themselves to festive delights.

On the busy day of the Newport Pagnell light switch-on, Castlemead Court opened its Christmas market and welcomed members of the community to enjoy the delicious hot drinks and snacks on offer. Christine and Jean, who live at Castlemead, took charge at the selling table, supporting customers and ensuring everything ran smoothly.

Throughout the event, local people stopped by to browse the items and chat with the people living and working at Castlemead Court. The day was particularly special for those at the care home, who enjoyed the chance to connect with their local community and celebrate the festive season.

The Christmas market was a resounding success, raising £250 for the comfort fund, which supports fun activities and helps purchase new equipment to enhance the lives of those at Castlemead Court.