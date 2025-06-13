CCTV of two men police want to speak to in connection with threats to Milton Keynes bus driver

Police have released CCTV images of two men who may have vital information in connection with a public order incident in Milton Keynes.

It happened between 9pm and 9.15pm on Wednesday, March 27, two men were trying to get on the number four bus at the junction of Church Street and Cambridge Street, Wolverton.

The bus driver advised one of the men, that they could not bring open bottles of alcohol on to the bus.

At this point the men started abusing the bus driver and threatened to attack him.

CCTV images have been released of two men police want to speak to in connection with an incident of public order

The bus driver was not injured.

Investigating officer, PC Matthew Gillett, said: “This was an incident where a public servant was abused for doing their job and left them in fear that they would be attacked.

“We are releasing images of two men who we believe may have vital information in connection with this incident.

“If you recognise them, or either is you, we would ask you to please contact Thames Valley Police via 101 quoting reference 43250151962.

“If you do not wish to speak to the police directly, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111”.