Milton Keynes Tree Cathedral is hosting an open-air end of summer church service on Sunday, featuring performances from the Bradwell Silver Band

Jesus, light of the world, is the theme of a special open-air end of summer church service at the Tree Cathedral in Milton Keynes this weekend.

The service starts at 3pm on Sunday September 15 and will feature music from the Bradwell Silver Band, who will be accompanied by guitarists and vocalists.

During the 45-minute service the theme explored will be ‘what it means to be the light of the world.’

All are welcome to attend the service, with the recommended parking being at the Tree Cathedral’s car park off Livingstone Drive, where normal parking charges will apply.

The Milton Keynes Tree Cathedral was designed in 1986 by landscape architect Neil Higson and is based on the outline of Norwich Cathedral.

Among the species of trees you can expect to see are hornbeams and tall-growing limes representing the naves, evergreens to represent the central tower and spires, and cherry and apple trees to represent the chapels.