Celebrating culture at Women Leaders' Awards 2025
With leading firms and other distinguished organisations in attendance, the evening honoured exceptional women across diverse fields—from Entrepreneurship and STEM to Arts & Culture, Digital Innovation, and Public Service.
Among the evening’s most talked-about moments was a vibrant dance performance by Dancefanatix, a local troupe led by Sharath. The performance opened with a striking Indian classical piece choreographed and performed by acclaimed artists Akshara Mohan and Neha Aynical. The duo brought grace, rhythm, and cultural pride to the stage—earning midway applause and delighted reactions from the crowd.
Their performance flowed seamlessly into a high-energy Bollywood medley that lit up the ballroom. The finale saw all the dancers joining together in a moment of pure joy, showcasing the power of art to unite and uplift.
More than entertainment, the performance was a celebration of identity, inclusion, and shared human connection—perfectly echoing Women Leaders UK's mission to champion equity, diversity, and visibility. In a room filled with award-winning women shaping the future, the performance was a reminder that leadership comes in many forms—including through movement, culture, and storytelling. It reinforced the power of art in bringing communities together and creating impact far beyond the stage.