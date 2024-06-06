Celebrating the opening of a new pre-school in Bradwell
Ducklings Preschool is proud to offer a vibrant new educational haven in Bradwell! We're open, as of June 2024, so please feel free to book in a visit, or just pop by and ask for a look around - our staff are more than happy to help welcome you to our Ducklings family.
We're thrilled to announce the grand opening of the Ducklings Preschool site right here in Bradwell, Milton Keynes! This preschool is located inside the beautiful Bradwell Memorial Hall, on Vicarage Road, and is designed to provide a nurturing and stimulating environment where your little one can learn, play, and grow.
We have spaces available for children aged between 18 months up to 5 years, and we accept government funding entitlements too!
At Ducklings Preschool, we believe in fostering creativity, curiosity, and confidence in every child. Our dedicated team of experienced educators is here to support your child's early development with a curriculum that blends education and fun seamlessly.
Why Choose Ducklings Preschool?
- Safe and secure environment
- We accept Government Funding Entitlements (Such as the 15 and 30 hour Childcare)
- Highly qualified and caring staff
- Engaging activities and play areas
- Focus on early learning and development through play
- We have 10 settings across Milton Keynes, so check out all of our locations to find the most convenient one for you
Come see for yourself! We invite you to book a visit and experience Ducklings Preschool. Spaces will likely fill up fast, so don't miss out on securing a spot for your little one today!
Book your visit today: www.ducklingspreschool.co.uk/bradwell