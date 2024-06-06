Celebrating the opening of a new pre-school in Bradwell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ducklings Pre-School has been proudly operating across Milton Keynes since 2000, and we are proud to announce we have just opened another preschool located inside the Memorial Hall in Bradwell!

Ducklings Preschool is proud to offer a vibrant new educational haven in Bradwell! We're open, as of June 2024, so please feel free to book in a visit, or just pop by and ask for a look around - our staff are more than happy to help welcome you to our Ducklings family.

We're thrilled to announce the grand opening of the Ducklings Preschool site right here in Bradwell, Milton Keynes! This preschool is located inside the beautiful Bradwell Memorial Hall, on Vicarage Road, and is designed to provide a nurturing and stimulating environment where your little one can learn, play, and grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have spaces available for children aged between 18 months up to 5 years, and we accept government funding entitlements too!

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

At Ducklings Preschool, we believe in fostering creativity, curiosity, and confidence in every child. Our dedicated team of experienced educators is here to support your child's early development with a curriculum that blends education and fun seamlessly.

Why Choose Ducklings Preschool?

Safe and secure environment

We accept Government Funding Entitlements (Such as the 15 and 30 hour Childcare)

Highly qualified and caring staff

Engaging activities and play areas

Focus on early learning and development through play

We have 10 settings across Milton Keynes, so check out all of our locations to find the most convenient one for you

Come see for yourself! We invite you to book a visit and experience Ducklings Preschool. Spaces will likely fill up fast, so don't miss out on securing a spot for your little one today!