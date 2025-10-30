Champion of diversity and inclusion is honoured by OU

Gamiel Yafai MBE receiving his Honorary Doctorate from the OU

An Honorary Doctorate from The Open University has been awarded to diversity and inclusion strategist, Gamiel Yafai MBE, whose work has contributed to economic, social and cultural change in both Milton Keynes and beyond.

Gamiel, businessman and founder of Diversity Marketplace, created his company 20 years ago from the ground up and today oversees an expert team of coaches, trainers, auditors, researchers and strategists.

His team specialises in helping to build truly inclusive workplaces which make the most of diverse talents and skills, helping individuals and businesses to realise their full potential.

Born in Birmingham, but having spent time in Yemen as a child, Gamiel had a 15-year career in the publishing industry, in consumer and business titles, before realising his real passion – a desire to champion the importance of diverse/inclusive representation and stories, to attract wider audiences.

Following collaborations with the Commission for Racial Equality, Gamiel developed his expertise, gaining experience in diversifying advertising and recruitment firms, before founding his own consultancy firm, Diversity Marketplace, in 2005.

The company works with organisations at every stage of people management – from recruitment, development, progression and retention through leadership development, research and audits. The aim being to help businesses understand where they are, and what they can be: not just complying with the law but changing the culture.

Clients have included leading banks, technology companies, media organisations and firms from sectors as diverse as food and insurance, as well as major charities, universities and government departments.

An industry leader for supporting the development of the global diversity, equity and inclusion benchmark (GDEIB), Gamiel also lends his skills and expertise to the voluntary sector, ensuring that 20% of Diversity Marketplace’s work is offered pro bono, often to local businesses.

That focus on community is nowhere more apparent than in Milton Keynes, where Gamiel is the co-founder of the Milton Keynes Ethnic Business Community, a Trustee of Women Leaders UK and sits on the Advisory Board for the Milton Keynes International Festival, using his expertise to drive inclusive cultures and practices. He was recently awarded the MBE for services to diversity and inclusion.

Dr Fidèle Mutwarasibo Director of The Open University's Centre for Voluntary Sector Leadership, presented the award to Gamiel at a recent degree ceremony at the Dome, Brighton saying:

“Research consistently shows the business benefits of diversity and inclusion: from serving customers more effectively to building stronger brand loyalty; from recruiting across the widest talent pool to strengthening employee engagement; from enhancing problem solving and innovation to reaping greater financial rewards.

“Yet we are all aware that there has recently been a global backlash against inclusive practice, with populist forces seeking to sow division and hatred. Against that backdrop, voices like Gamiel’s, which promote generosity, curiosity and openness, are more important than ever.”

Gamiel said that receiving this honorary doctorate from the Open University feels “profoundly meaningful”.

“It’s not just as recognition of the work, but because it comes from an institution that has embodied inclusion and accessibility in education for over 50 years. To be honoured by pioneers is humbling beyond measure.”

He said his 25 years in the field has taught him not to be complacent: “We've seen tremendous shifts - conversations that were once whispered are now boardroom priorities. But the honest truth? We're still scratching the surface. Real equity isn't about policies on paper; it's about power redistribution, systemic change, and the courage to make people uncomfortable.”

“The doctorate is wonderful, but the real achievement will be when my job becomes obsolete.

“Education remains our most powerful tool for transformation. If everyone has genuine access to opportunity, not just theoretical access, then the next 25 years will bring the change we desperately need.”