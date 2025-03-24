Charity event to provide support and connection

A UK charity is inviting people from across the country to their annual Family Day for support and connection.

PSPA, a national charity which houses its head office in Milton Keynes, is hosting its Family Day event on June 28 at Kents Hill Park on Timbold Drive.

The charity supports families affected by rare brain diseases called Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) and Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD)

PSP & CBD are neurodegenerative conditions which over time cause issues with balance, speech, vision, mobility and swallowing. Currently there are no treatments to slow the progression of the diseases and no cure.

People chatting at a PSPA event

Since the conditions are relatively unheard of, families affected can feel confused and isolated as they come to terms with their diagnosis and plan ahead.

PSPA hosts annual Family Day events to provide opportunities for families to connect and support each other. They also organise a range of speakers and activities throughout the day, to help provide more information about the conditions and how they can impact families both emotionally and physically.

This year, the charity has planned a day packed with information and activities, beginning from 10am. People can take part in a workshop with RareMinds. Neruologist Dr Negin Holland, will also provide insights into PSP & CBD. There will also be some fun activities for the younger people attending.

Carol Amirghiasvand, PSPA’s Director of Service Development and Improvement, says of the event: “We love hosting our Family Days. It is a great chance to bring families together, connect them to each other as well as to leading healthcare professionals. They also get the opportunity to meet members of the PSPA team. People attending the days, feedback that they are fun, informative and they feel less alone in their experiences. And that is exactly what we want.

Helpline Manager talks at PSPA event

“We hope to welcome families from across the country in Milton Keynes for our 2025 event.”

Anyone wanting to join PSPA at their free Family Day , can register at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/2025-pspa-family-day-milton-keynes-tickets-1267025229569?aff=oddtdtcreator